Fish and chip lovers are now able to pop in for a plate of fish and chips from the famous Harry Ramsden's chain.

Debenhams in Trinity Walk is now serving the restaurant's fish and chips, which have been a firm favourite with people all over the UK for many years.

The firm was started by Harry Ramsden in 1928 in a wooden hut in Guiseley, West Yorkshire before, in time, expanding all over the country.