To help you make a decision for your next night out, we took a look at the 11 best pubs and bars in Wakefield according to Google reviews. (All scores are out of five stars) Which is your favourite?

1. The Queens Arms 159 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield. 4.3 Stars. other Buy a Photo

2. The New Albion 2 Flanshaw Ln, Wakefield. 4.2 Stars. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. The Red Kite Denby Dale Road, Durkar. 4.1 Stars. Google Maps other Buy a Photo

4. The Black Horse 102-104 Westgate. 4.1 Stars. other Buy a Photo

View more