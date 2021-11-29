A chance to live in this stylish home, overlooking the lovely Fairburn Ings

It could similarly interest nature lovers, fishing enthusiasts, or anyone seeking an impressive, modern and comfortable home within a tranquil, waterside location.
With an entrance hallway, the spacious house interior includes a breakfast kitchen, a lounge and a sitting room, a formal dining room, a utility and guest cloakroom.
There are five bedrooms, two of which have en suite facilities, and the main bedroom also has its own dressing room and a balcony with stunning views over the Ings.
A house bathroom is also on the first floor.
Double glazed with central heating and a fitted security system, this property has large gardens and a triple garage.
The Caudle Hill, Fairburn, home is for sale priced £850,000 with Reeds Rains, Castleford. call 01977 556328.