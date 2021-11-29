A chance to live in this stylish home, overlooking the lovely Fairburn Ings

It could similarly interest nature lovers, fishing enthusiasts, or anyone seeking an impressive, modern and comfortable home within a tranquil, waterside location.

With an entrance hallway, the spacious house interior includes a breakfast kitchen, a lounge and a sitting room, a formal dining room, a utility and guest cloakroom.

There are five bedrooms, two of which have en suite facilities, and the main bedroom also has its own dressing room and a balcony with stunning views over the Ings.

A house bathroom is also on the first floor.

Double glazed with central heating and a fitted security system, this property has large gardens and a triple garage.

The Caudle Hill, Fairburn, home is for sale priced £850,000 with Reeds Rains, Castleford. call 01977 556328.

1. Beautiful scenery to enjoy from the family home Water and wildlife on the doorstep - a property bordering a nature haven . Photo Sales

2. A modern and well equipped kitchen The spacious house kitchen, with a central island, that flows through to other facilities. Photo Sales

3. A formal dining room The stylish dining room has space for a large table and chairs. Photo Sales

4. Lounge with stunning fireplace There's a large feature fireplace in this room, that also has doors leading outside to a terrace. Photo Sales