A sunken pool and garden bar come with this luxury home for sale in Pontefract

The four to five-bedroom, detached fhouse is in a gated, private location with two acres of land and extensive lawned gardens.

One luxurious element is the idyllic sunken pool with decking surround, a Mediterranenan style garden bar and an outdoor speaker system.

A barbecue area contains a wood burner and pizza oven, and an occasional guest room is another lovely addition.

Lawns fan out between pathways and borders are full of colour and interest in gardens framed with trees, hedges, plants, and shrubs.

There’s a secret garden area with a small orchard, and even de-luxe kennels with under-floor heated tiles.

There’s much more to impress inside, with a bright open plan hallway, and a high gloss kitchen with under floor heating.

Family space has bi-folding doors open to the garden.

The dining room has a cosy log burning stove, and there's a utility room and an office.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has access to its own Juliet balcony. Another bedroom has an en suite shower room, while the house bathroom boasts a freestanding bath, and a walk-in double shower.

This home for sale on Fairy Hill Lane, Pontefract, is for sale with Yopa for £750,000.

