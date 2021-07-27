Be amazed by this £1,500,000 home for sale near Pontefract
This detached family home, secluded within a pretty and sought after village, is large and luxurious.
Just 25 years old, Meridian House in Darrington is an arresting property.
Natural light floods in to its spacious interior through many windows and glass doors.
The reception hall gives a strong impression with mahogany panels and feature staircase.
A nine-foot island is a focal point of the fitted kitchen, with its marble tile floor, quartz worktops, and Neff appliances.
In the formal dining room is a stunning 14-seater table, hand-made in the Philippines.
Then there is a plush cinema room, a huge lounge and a sun room.
A snug has dark bamboo flooring, a brick fireplace and stove. Set around it are three double bedrooms, two with en-suites and one also with a sun terrace room.
The master suite has a sitting room, two dressing areas and two designer en-suites.
On the lower ground floor is flexible space. A stocked bar overlooks the lounge, with a huge fireplace. There is a games room and a dug out swimming pool with a swim-up bar ready to be completed, and provision for two shower rooms.
A two-bedroom annexe has a lounge, kitchen diner, a shower room and WC. Its master suite includes a roll-top bath in the bedroom, with an en suite, and double doors to a Juliet balcony. The second bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an en suite.
Gardens include patios, lawns, trees, exotic plants and flower beds.
Meridian House is for sale priced £1,500,000. Contact Enfields Luxe on 01977 802477.