Chance to buy detached village home with development opportunity, near Pontefract

The house stands on a large plot, with extensive lawned gardens

There is outline planning permission in place for the building of two further detached properties, with their own entry via High Street, and an added opportunity to buy a vegetable plot and land of over an acre, by separate negotiation.

The house interior is over two levels, comprising a hallway, living room, kitchen with cream fitted units, a separate dining room, a utility room, shower room and conservatory on the ground floor.

Special features include a focal fireplace in both living and dining rooms.

Above are four large bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room, plus an office, and the house bathroom.

Gardens are predominantly lawn, while the driveway has gated access.

There is an oversize double garage which also offers development potential subject to consent.

This home sits on the edge of the village, close to local services and transport links.

The fitted kitchen, that has a separate utility room

2 High Street, South Hiendley, S72 9AE is priced £675,000, for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent. Call 01977 798844

Development plans can be viewed on Wakefield Council’s Planning Portal or by request through the agent’s Pontefract office.

Light and spacious dining and sitting room