Fantastic family home with south-facing gardens, for sale in Mirfield

With a south-facing rear garden, the seven-bedroom property includes reception and central halls.

Along with its main rooms it has an office, a television room, snug, a studio and a large games room.

There is a spacious living room that overlooks the garden and patio, a family dining kitchen and a separate dining room.

A boot room, laundry room and boiler room are further useful additions to the ground floor.

The principal bedroom, with lovely views, has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite. The second bedroom also has an en suite, while five further bedrooms are served by the family bathroom.

A seven-zone gas-fired central heating system, sealed unit double glazed windows and photovoltaic solar panels are all installed within the property.

The rear garden has an expansive lawn and paved seating area, and there is a triple garage block..

This home on Brigshaw Lane, Allerton Bywater, WF10 2HN is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £895,000. Call 01977 808210 for more details.

1. Dining kitchen The modern fitted kitchen with central island workstation Buy photo

2. Open plan living A spacious hallway with feature staircase Buy photo

3. Home entertainment A television room for family viewing. Buy photo

4. Games room This room could easily be adapted to a variety of uses. Buy photo