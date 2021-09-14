FOR SALE: Historic Pontefract building with farmhouse and cottage

Dandy Mill Farm includes the old Dandy Mill itself - no longer working but an impressive building of note.

Originally known as Boreas Union Mill, Dandy Mill was built in 1819 and was renamed in the late 1800s. It was used to grind corn until 1944, when the last miller died. Now a Grade ll Listed building, it was bought with the farm by the current owners in 1956, and has many original features.

There are further buildings, with an original wash house, and the old mill office.

The front farmhouse entrance, with a stained glass porch, leads to two charming reception rooms. Wooden doors with original knobs and latches serve three bedrooms and a luxurious bathroom upstairs.

Alcoves in the master bedroom house wardrobes, while bedroom two has a deep bay window. Another spacious double looks over the mill.

To the south is a wildflower meadow that carries permission for the building of two properties. Then step through a brick and rose archway to an orchard and kitchen garden with a greenhouse, shed and workshop.

Dandy Mill Cottage has a kitchen with terracotta tiled floor, wooden units, a walk-in pantry, and a wine cellar with stone shelves.

Patio doors lead from the sitting room to the garden, while two double bedrooms and a shared bathroom are upstairs.

For sale by Modern Method of Auction, with a starting bid price of £675,000 plus reservation fee, this property is for sale with Enfields Luxe, tel. 01977 802477.