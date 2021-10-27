FOR SALE: Must-see luxurious home with annexe, near Pontefract

With five bedrooms, the lovely period home has three floors and a gated driveway.

The entrance hall is striking, with oak flooring, an oak staircase, a recessed snug, and oak doors. A cloakroom has a period-style suite.

A living and breakfast kitchen has fitted units with granite work surfaces, a gas fired AGA and integrated appliances including a Neff oven, a ceramic hob, a dishwasher and an American-style fridge freezer, it also has limestone flooring with under floor heating. There are doors to the rear garden and an added utility room.

A sitting room, drawing room and dining room, the latter two with walk-in bay windows, all have feature fireplaces.

Four bedrooms, two with en suites, are on the first floor with a bathroom that has a free-standing bath, and a double-size shower enclosure. All are accessed from the gallery landing.

Above is a double bedroom with study space, and a games or cinema room.

The property has a stone annexe with open plan living, dining and kitchen space, a utility room, three bedrooms, an en suite, and a bathroom with a jacuzzi bath.

A courtyard has parking, and gardens include a flagged terrace, a pond and waterfall.

Greystone Gables, Pontefract Road, High Ackworth is priced £950,000 with Logic Real Estate. Call 01977 700595.

1. Open plan, modern kitchen The fitted kitchen with central island opens through to the orangery, seen here to the right. Photo Sales

2. Light and elegance A spacious reception room within the house has a feature fireplace. Photo Sales

3. High spec shower room One of the bathroom facilities within the property. Photo Sales

4. Space and character This upper floor room provides flexible space that could be used as a bedroom, playroom, games room or other.... Photo Sales