FOR SALE: Must-see luxurious home with annexe, near Pontefract

With five bedrooms, the lovely period home has three floors and a gated driveway.
The entrance hall is striking, with oak flooring, an oak staircase, a recessed snug, and oak doors. A cloakroom has a period-style suite.
A living and breakfast kitchen has fitted units with granite work surfaces, a gas fired AGA and integrated appliances including a Neff oven, a ceramic hob, a dishwasher and an American-style fridge freezer, it also has limestone flooring with under floor heating. There are doors to the rear garden and an added utility room.
A sitting room, drawing room and dining room, the latter two with walk-in bay windows, all have feature fireplaces.
Four bedrooms, two with en suites, are on the first floor with a bathroom that has a free-standing bath, and a double-size shower enclosure. All are accessed from the gallery landing.
Above is a double bedroom with study space, and a games or cinema room.
The property has a stone annexe with open plan living, dining and kitchen space, a utility room, three bedrooms, an en suite, and a bathroom with a jacuzzi bath.
A courtyard has parking, and gardens include a flagged terrace, a pond and waterfall.
Greystone Gables, Pontefract Road, High Ackworth is priced £950,000 with Logic Real Estate. Call 01977 700595.