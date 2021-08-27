Home for sale: Land opportunity for development of a further house with this four-bed Wakefield property

With a full-house zoned gas fired central heating system, 4Kw photovoltaic solar panels, and sealed unit double glazed windows, plus a full security alarm system, the house, at The Homestead, 22 Cyprus Ave. St John’s WF1 2RT, is very well equipped.

From its reception hall is a living room with a square bay window to the front and the dining room across the hallway. Steps from the dining room lead down to a multi-use family room with a connecting door to the double garage.

To the rear, the fitted kitchen has a breakfast area and a rear porch, a utility room and shower room.

Above, the principal bedroom has en suite facilities, with remaining bedrooms served by a well appointed family bathroom.

The house occupies a corner plot with large gardens, a greenhouse and sheds. Full planning permission was granted in March 2021, reference 20/01560/FUL, for the erection of one dwelling with associated landscaping. A copy of the decision notice is available for inspection at Richard Kendall’s Wakefield office or online at the Wakefield Council Planning Portal.