Whether you're looking for your first family home, or simply hoping to expand, these are the areas of the Wakefield district where house prices are the highest - and some of the best bits about the neighbourhoods. These are the 12 areas of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford where median house prices were highest in December 2020, according to the House of Commons library. Please note: Data is provided for each of the area's MSOAs, which may not always tally with local authority wards.