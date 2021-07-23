Whether you're looking for your first family home, or simply hoping to expand, these are the areas of the Wakefield district where house prices are the highest - and some of the best bits about the neighbourhoods. These are the 12 areas of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford where median house prices were highest in December 2020, according to the House of Commons library. Please note: Data is provided for each of the area's MSOAs, which may not always tally with local authority wards.
1. Sandal
The median house price in Sandal in December 2020 was £301,250. Two miles outside of Wakefield city centre, the neighbourhood is named after the nearby Sandal Castle, an ancient castle which served as the site of the Battle of Wakefield during the War of the Roses.
2. Walton, Woolley & Bretton
Covering a large area of land to the south and south east of Wakefield, Walton, Woolley and Bretton are a series of villages ranging from historic to modern. The villages are home to traditional pubs, well-regarded schools and have easy access to surrounding countryside. The average house price in Walton, Woolley & Bretton was £226,820.
3. Wrenthorpe & Kirkhamgate
The villages of Wrenthorpe and Kirkhamgate are located to the north west of Wakefield city centre. Home to strong community networks, the villages boast easy access to both Wakefield and Leeds. In December 2020, the average house price here was £221,500.
4. Pontefract North West
House prices in Pontefract can vary wildly, but the area where prices average highest is Pontefract North West. Locals enjoy easy access to the historic market town, famous Pontefract Racecourse and historic Pontefract Castle. House prices in Pontefract North West averaged £189,625.
