How cutting the clutter can change minds for the better

From this....

We all know what clutter is: an accumulation of things that make our house look untidy and uncared for. For many people it’s just mess, the detritus of everyday life. We get to a point where we say ‘enough is enough’ and we do something about it.

For others, though, it seems like the biggest mountain to climb, and they have neither the mental nor the physical capacity to even think about putting their walking boots on.

Clutter is indeed the enemy, but clutter is a symptom, not a cause. And it doesn’t discriminate.

... to this. It's amazing what de-cluttering can achieve

Clutter is a barrier, an impediment: it stops us living the life we want to live and be the people we want to be. Clutter is toxic: it affects our anxiety levels, sleep, and ability to focus. Clutter also hides other issues such as badly planned space and uninspiring decor which in turn feed into the toxicity of the space.

By removing the clutter, we can remove the toxicity and allow our spaces and ourselves to breathe again.

By dealing with the clutter first, we can remove the first layer of unhappiness and have a look at what’s underneath. Once positive action is taken, you will immediately start to see and feel the positive effects.

There are a myriad of reasons why we collect, hoard or refuse to get rid of stuff and once we understand what they are we can start stripping back and rebuilding.

This conservatory was full of clutter

Ridding your home of clutter will create space in your home and it will create space in your head. A tidy house really is a tidy mind. I want to help people live a clutter-free life, to let go of those material things they are chained to, to organise their lives, and to see their homes in a new light.

I keep saying it but everyone deserves to have a beautiful home no matter what their budget is and, more than that, everyone deserves a home that allows them to breathe and relax. Once we’ve made your home a beautiful, calm place to be in it will be harder to go back to the old ways. Your home will have changed, but so will you.

It is amazing what a positive change can be made by just making that decision to take action and having a plan. With each step you will feel freer from the past and whatever was making you hold on to stuff in the first place.

It takes weeks, months or years to get into this situation, but the good news is that it can be turned around in a matter of hours or days.

Now it is a place to relax and enjoy the view of the garden

During the decluttering process the balance very quickly tips from the negative to the positive and you will see a change around you and feel a change in yourself.

We will clean the treacle from your shoes and allow you to move forward. It will change the way you live, how you feel, and it will have a positive impact on the rest of your life.

Let’s make the decision to start decluttering today and see how we can change your life together.

clutteristheenemy