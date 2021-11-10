Look around this stylish rural village home for sale near Pontefract

This highly individual home looks out over lovely countryside, and has been extended to create an impressive interior.

By Sally Burton
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 2:58 pm
This quietly situated home with rural views is accessed through private gates

A sleek and modern fitted kitchen with central island flows through to a dining room area that enjoys full window views of the garden with fields beyond,

Similar views are enjoyed from the spacious, bright lounge with a vaulted ceiling, that leads on to a cinema room, or a further reception room if preferred.

Above this is a guest bedroom with a dressing area and luxurious bathroom.

There's also a ground floor bedroom suite with a walk-in wardrobe and bathroom, and the hallway, a guest cloakroom and a utility room.

Two remaining double bedrooms, one with en suite shower room, are on the first floor, along with the house bathroom.

The property has a large integral garage and ample parking space, with front and rear gardens.

The lawned front garden has a slate chipped seating area, while the landscaped rear plot includes a raised decked entertaining area, another slate chipped seating area and a lawn.

A spacious and modern fitted kitchen with attached dining space.

There is a development opportunity on a plot of land to the side of the property, with full planning permission granted for a three bedroom detached house, that is available by separate negotiation. A copy of the plans and decision notice are online at the Wakefield Council Planning Portal under application reference number 20/01378/FUL.

Leon, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract, WF7 6HB is for sale priced £700,000 with Richard Kendall estate agent.

Call 01977 798844 for more information.

Garden views are enjoyed through the many double glazed windows
A pleasant outdoor seating space to make the most of the warmer months.
