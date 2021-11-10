Look around this stylish rural village home for sale near Pontefract

This quietly situated home with rural views is accessed through private gates

A sleek and modern fitted kitchen with central island flows through to a dining room area that enjoys full window views of the garden with fields beyond,

Similar views are enjoyed from the spacious, bright lounge with a vaulted ceiling, that leads on to a cinema room, or a further reception room if preferred.

Above this is a guest bedroom with a dressing area and luxurious bathroom.

There's also a ground floor bedroom suite with a walk-in wardrobe and bathroom, and the hallway, a guest cloakroom and a utility room.

Two remaining double bedrooms, one with en suite shower room, are on the first floor, along with the house bathroom.

The property has a large integral garage and ample parking space, with front and rear gardens.

The lawned front garden has a slate chipped seating area, while the landscaped rear plot includes a raised decked entertaining area, another slate chipped seating area and a lawn.

There is a development opportunity on a plot of land to the side of the property, with full planning permission granted for a three bedroom detached house, that is available by separate negotiation. A copy of the plans and decision notice are online at the Wakefield Council Planning Portal under application reference number 20/01378/FUL.

Leon, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract, WF7 6HB is for sale priced £700,000 with Richard Kendall estate agent.

Call 01977 798844 for more information.

Garden views are enjoyed through the many double glazed windows