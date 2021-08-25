Look at the views from this village home by a wildlife sanctuary and for sale near Castleford

The unspoilt village of Fairburn has local shops and services, with Pontefract and other towns and cities within easy distance.

With its accommodation arranged to make the most of views over Fairburn Ings, this bespoke property has a large hallway and a central utility.

Four double bedrooms and the house bathroom with whirlpool bath and shower cubicle are all on the ground floorr. One bedroom has an exterior door, so could convert easily.

Upstairs are the modern kitchen diner and living rooms, and a master bedroom with en suite bathroom.

The kitchen opens to a wide balcony, ideal for al fresco dining, and overlooking the Ings.

It is accessed also from the living room with its wood burning stove and far reaching views.

With a front lawn, the garden wraps around the house.

A shared driveway leads to parking space and an integral double garage. The whole house has the flexibility for any family to adapt to personal preferences.

For sale with Hunters, Castleford, this unique home on Silver Street, Fairburn, is offered for sale at £550,000.

Call 01977 604600 for more details.

1. Glorious views Looking out over the Ings from the Silver Street house Photo Sales

2. A welcoming hallway The spacious hall with staircase. Photo Sales

3. A modern fitted kitchen The stylish breakfasting kitchen Photo Sales

4. Well lit bedroom Double windows allow plenty of natural light into this bedroom within the Fairburn house Photo Sales