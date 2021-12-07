Look inside this lovely home with 'secret' stairs to a billiards room, for sale in Pontefract

It even has a ‘secret’ staircase leading to a wooden panelled billiards room. A three-quarter size snooker table comes with the property.

Victorian tiles line the floor of the porch, then the hallway has an oak parquet floor.

The breakfast kitchen features a double AGA and separate dual Smeg hob, with oak finish units and integrated appliances. There’s a separate pantry room, with a laundry room and ground floor w.c..

Reception rooms of flexible use include a sitting room and a study, with a lounge or ‘morning room’ that attracts the early sun, with a marble and wood-panelled fireplace, and much decorative detail.

This leads to a conservatory with patio doors, and a formal dining room.

A stained glass window is a feature on the mid landing of the grand staircase leading to the first floor, and five bedrooms.

The master bedroom and second bedroom are very spacious, with three further bedrooms providing options to suit the family. A bathroom, w.c. and shower room are all independent of each other.

Garden space is expansive with a long lawn and a block paved patio. A large, gravelled area has lapsed planning permission for an additional property. With mature shrubs and trees are two apple trees, a fish pond and two productive vegetable patches.

Within walking distance of Pontefract town centre, this Carleton Park Avenue home is for sale with Enfields Luxe, for £625,000. Call 01977 802477 for more information.

1. The light and spacious morning room This room that links to the conservatory has a large bay window and a feature fireplace.

2. The breakfast kitchen A warm and welcoming kitchen with oak fronted units and integrated appliances.

3. Billiards, or games room This room is accessed via a 'secret' staircase, and is lined with bookshelves.

4. An elegant dining room Plenty of space for a large dining table and chairs in this formal dining room with feature fireplace.