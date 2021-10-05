Peek inside this stunning barn conversion with seven bedrooms, near Pontefract

The attractive approach to the spacious barn conversion.

On a private plot of just over a third of an acre, the property is set back from a private drive that leads to just three properties.

Its accommodation comprises an entrance hall with guest cloakroom off, an open plan lounge and a dining room with exposed wooden beams and a dual aspect log burning stove.

The dining kitchen has fitted units with hardwood worktops and a freestanding island, and there’s a separate utility room.

Of the seven bedrooms, two are currently used as a cinema room or snug, and as a study with games room.

A luxurious family bathroom includes a jacuzzi bath and separate rainfall shower, while two further bathrooms are en suites.

Gardens are to both front and rear of the property, and a courtyard provides parking space for several vehicles.

Within a semi-rural location just outside the villages of Ackworth and Badsworth, this property is close to many local amenities, with excellent transport links to surrounding towns and cities.

The open plan kitchen with diner inside the property.

Meadow Court Farm, Badsworth Common WF9 1AX is priced £750,000, for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent. Call 01977 798844 for more details.

The stylish interior has a rustic element.