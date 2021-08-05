See inside this large village home, for sale with building opportunities

An expanse of lawned garden with this South Hiendley home

The sale includes outline planning permission for the building of two further detached properties, with their own entry via High Street.

There is an added opportunity to buy a vegetable plot and land of over an acre, by separate negotiation.

The house interior is over two levels, comprising a hallway, living room, kitchen with cream fitted units, a separate dining room, a utility room, shower room and conservatory on the ground floor.

Special features include the fireplace settings in both the living and dining rooms.

On the first floor are four large bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room. There is an office, and the house bathroom.

Gardens are predominantly lawn, with gated access to the driveway.

An oversize double garage also offers development potential subject to planninh consent.

The spacious fitted kitchen within the property

This home sits on the edge of South Hiendley village, close to local services and transport links.

Development plans can be viewed on Wakefield Council’s Planning Portal or by request through the agent’s Pontefract office.

2 High Street, South Hiendley, S72 9AE is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £675,000. Call 01977 798844 for details.

Light and bright living space within the High Street home