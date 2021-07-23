See inside this stunning, open plan barn conversion with cinema room

A long driveway leads to the property, with gardens and a parking area

The property of around 3,200 square feet, is set on a private plot of just over one third of an acre within a quiet, semi-rural location, accessed along a private drive that serves three homes.

Its well appointed accommodation comprises an entrance hall with guest cloakroom, and double doors leading through to the open plan lounge and dining room.

Exposed wooden beams to an apex ceiling, and a dual aspect log burning stove add both cosiness and character.

A spacious dining kitchen has a range of fitted units with solid hardwood worktops and an island unit, and there is a separate utility room.

Five of seven further rooms are currently used as bedrooms, the remaining two acting as a cinema room and snug, and a study with games room.

Three bathrooms include two en suites and a luxurious family bathroom with a large Jacuzzi bath and separate rainfall shower.

Established gardens extend to the front and the rear of the property, and a sizeable courtyard provides parking space for a number of cars.

Rustic style, open plan living within the spacious interior

Meadow Court Farm, Badsworth Common WF9 1AX is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent priced £750,000.

Call 01977 798844 for more information.

Bedrooms with large windows, space and style