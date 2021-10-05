See inside this super-size semi with an annex, for sale in Pontefract

Stylish and modern, it also displays original period features such as ceiling roses and picture rails in some of the rooms.

Its kitchen is large with a range cooker, fitted white cottage-style units, some integrated appliances and ample workspace. A door opens out to the garden.

Two lounges are adaptable - one is perfect for entertaining, with full length arch windows, while the other has a bay window and marble fireplace with gas fire, and double doors to a patio.

The former room that is particularly large, has a cast iron fireplace for a real fire.

A formal dining room is, again, spacious.

Four bedrooms - three with fitted wardrobes, and a bathroom with both bath and a shower cubicle are on the first floor. One bedroom has a Juliet balcony.

The ground floor annex has a fitted kitchen, a lounge with a gas fire, and two bedrooms, a bathroom and shower room. Both bedrooms have fitted wardrobes.

With parking spaces and a garden to the front, the house has a paved patio area to the rear, with steps to a lawn with mature plants and shrubs. There is cctv coverage of the property.

The Mount, Pontefract, is for sale with Park Row Properties priced £500,000. Call 01977 791133.

