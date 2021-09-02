See the space and style within this village home, for sale near Pontefract

This home, within its village setting, has a spacious and modern open plan interior.

Set over three floors, the unique family home has an impressive hallway from which stairs rise to the first floor.

There’s a traditional lounge with exposed wooden beams, and a feature brick fireplace.

The high specification breakfast kitchen includes a range of integrated Bosch appliances, with quartz work surfaces. There is a separate utility room.

A modern and light dining room adds to the facilities, along with a family cinema room, ideal for cosy nights in throughout the winter months.

To the first floor is a master bedroom with a luxurious en suite bathroom, containing a full size bath and walk in shower.

Above, there are three further bedrooms, all good sized doubles, and two have fitted wardrobes.

A house bathroom has a white three piece suite with tiled walls and floor.

Quality fittings and a breakfast bar in the open plan kitchen and diner

Accessed via a spiral staircase from the main landing is a second master bedroom with velux skylight windows and a porthole window, that has exceptional views. This bedroom too has an en suite shower room.

Skelton House, New Road, Old Snydale WF7 6EZ is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent priced £765,000.

Call 01977 798844 for more information.

A rustic brick fireplace is a focal point of the lounge