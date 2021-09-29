See the timeless charm of this home, for sale near Pontefract

With three reception rooms and five bedrooms, there is plenty of space in this link detached home.

Original features with oak doors and staircases, exposed beams, stone walls and wooden and ceramic floors all add character.

An open plan fitted kitchen has units with granite work surfaces and integral appliances, and leads through to a sitting room.

The beamed lounge has a stone hearth with Inglenook fireplace and a gas fire, and stone flooring, while the dining room has double glazed patio doors to outside.

There is also a ground floor shower room, and a utility room.

One of the reception rooms could make an ideal work from home office.

Along with five large bedrooms - one with an en suite, and the family bathroom that has both a bath and a shower cubicle, on the first floor, the landing could double as a study area.

With an impressive driveway, the house has ample parking space and a double garage.

The grounds extend to three-quarters of an acre and gardens wrap around three sides of the house, with a decked seating area, established trees, and a garden pond.

Priced at £900,000, this Rigg Lane, East Hardwick, home is for sale with William H Brown. Call 01977 791406 for details.

