See this four bed home for sale in Castleford with great river views

The Weir View, Castleford, property for sale

Offered with no onward chain, this roomy home has many plus points, including an enclosed, lawned and landscaped garden to the rear, with an Indian stone patio area.

The house also has parking space for up to four cars.

Its main accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a lounge with focal fireplace, and a modern, high spec fitted kitchen, with wooden units, granite work surfaces, and integrated appliances.

A large conservatory extension with heating and cooling air conditioning gives exceptional added space and is currently used as a dining and tv lounge area.

To the first floor are the four bedrooms, three of which are doubles, and two with good sized balconies from which to sit and appreciate the views.

The main bedroom has an en suite shower room.

There is an integral single garage with this property, that is currently for sale priced £275,000 at 4 Weir View, Castleford WF10 2SF

Call Richard Kendall Estate Agent on 01977 808210 for more information.

A well equipped, fitted kitchen