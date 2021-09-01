See this high spec home near Pontefract, with a log cabin in the gardens

With three bedrooms, two with their own en suite facilities, the bungalow also features an open plan dining kitchen, and a feature spiral staircase.

There are two lounges, one made cosy by a log burner set within a tiled fireplace and hearth, and a study.

The kitchen has a range-style cooker with electric oven and gas hob, with a free standing island unit.

Bi-fold doors lead out to the rear garden.

The master bedroom, with fitted wardrobes and a dressing room, is on the ground floor, with double doors that lead outside.

A spiral staircase takes you up to further bedrooms, each with an en suite facility.

With a turning point and parking space, this property also has a detached garage.

There's a side lawned area, while the log cabin is at the top of the garden with a built in kitchenette, bedroom and living area.

It previously housed a sauna and a hot tub, positioned to enjoy the extensive views.

A secluded patio area with raised decking for al fresco dining or entertaining lies to the rear of the bungalow.

This home on Pontefract Road, Thorpe Audlin, is priced at £575,000, with Reeds Rains. Call 01977 701891 for further information.

