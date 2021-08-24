See this incredible conversion from chapel to £1m plus home, near Wakefield

Church House has an acre of its own grounds, graced by lawns and trees, with views over miles of countryside.

The character property is a grand size, extending to 8000 square feet. Entry to the grounds is through remote control gates.

Its sleek and spacious interior with open plan design is ideal for family life and for entertaining.

The dining kitchen with living space has doors through to an equally impressive dining room, with snug beyond, while the opulent lounge has a feature fireplace.

An open hallway has a central staircase to the first floor landing and galleries overlook the hall.

The master bedroom with en suite is on the first floor, with three further bedrooms, a bathroom, a shower room, and a study area.

A final bedroom with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, forms the second floor.

Three adaptable rooms are at lower ground level. The apartment here is described by the agents as “effectively a bungalow... perfect for dependant relatives.”

There's a triple garage and abundant parking space, with the gardens.

Church House, Stocksmoor Road, Midgley, is for sale with Yorkshire’s Finest, with offers of around £1,250,000 invited.

Call 01484 432773 for more information.

1. Hallway and galleries The welcoming, open hallway with stairs to the lower ground and first floors Photo Sales

2. Spacious rooms A feature island within the living space of the dining kitchen Photo Sales

3. The dining kitchen A view of the impressive kitchen with its crafted units Photo Sales

4. Open plan dining room A stylish dining room with through doors to the kitchen - perfect for entertaining. Photo Sales