See this interesting home converted from a chapel, for sale near Pontefract

Refurbished over years to its current high standard, semi-detached Wesley House has open plan features along with charming relics of its past, including arch windows, stone steps and vaulted ceilings.

A light and bright kitchen with a flow-through diner and family area has doors out to the garden, and is supported by a utility room and ground floor WC.

There’s an impressive hallway, and another reception room that could be used as a home office.

The main living room is on the first floor with huge arched windows that allow natural light to flood in.

The landing is large enough to be utilised, and there are two double bedrooms with luxurious en suites.

A third bedroom with vaulted ceilings is above, and has an en suite shower room. A further room at this level could be made in to a fourth bedroom if so desired.

The property has a cellar accessed by stone steps, that can be used for storage.

Its raised, lawned garden with trees and shrubs offers privacy within the village setting of Monk Fryston, that has many local amenities.

Wrought iron gates head the drive, with off-street parking for two cars.

For sale with Beadnell and Copley, Wetherby, Wesley House, on Water Lane, Monk Fryston, carries a price tag of £475,000.

Call 01937 580850 for further information.

1. Open plan living and dining The super sleek and spacious kitchen area. Photo Sales

2. The stunning lounge Large arch windows make this a bright and welcoming room. Photo Sales

3. The fitted kitchen A stand alone island is a feature of the contemporary style kitchen. Photo Sales

4. A lawned garden Established trees and bushes surround the gardens. Photo Sales