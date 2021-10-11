See this £1m home for sale with a pool, two annexes and a gym, near Pontefract

With established gardens, it’s an exceptional property on a large plot of 0.55 acres.

The farmhouse-style kitchen, with an Aga and a built-in oven, has French doors to the garden, and opens through to a dining area, that in turn leads to the conservatory.

A central hallway links all rooms including the lounge, which is large and comfortable with a feature fireplace.

The principal bedroom has en suite facilities, while three further bedrooms all have fitted wardrobes. A lavish Grecian-style family bathroom includes a deep free-standing bath.

It’s the stunning swimming pool, overlooking the garden, that forms the leisure annexe, with an entry big enough to form a gym, three showers and a wc.. Attached accommodation has its own entrance, with a living and dining kitchen, two bedrooms and a shower.

Another log cabin annexe has a living and dining kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom with whirlpool bath and shower. .

The bungalow is close to amenities, with good transport links, and has a garage, a car port and parking spaces.

A home gym lies to the front, within a range of outbuildings, and the rear garden is lawned with a stone paved patio and pathways.

This property on Ackworth Road, Purston, Pontefract, is for sale with Richard Kendall estate agent, priced £1m. Call 01977 798844 for details.

1. Eight bedroom Purston property This bungalow has extensive accommodation and is opposite Purston Park. Photo Sales

2. Open plan living Family space within the roomy kitchen with diner. Photo Sales

3. A palatial bathroom A Grecian theme for this elegant bathroom within the main property. Photo Sales

4. A feature fireplace The decorative fireplace is a focal point in the light and spacious lounge. Photo Sales