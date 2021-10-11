See this £1m home for sale with a pool, two annexes and a gym, near Pontefract

With established gardens, it’s an exceptional property on a large plot of 0.55 acres.
The farmhouse-style kitchen, with an Aga and a built-in oven, has French doors to the garden, and opens through to a dining area, that in turn leads to the conservatory.
A central hallway links all rooms including the lounge, which is large and comfortable with a feature fireplace.
The principal bedroom has en suite facilities, while three further bedrooms all have fitted wardrobes. A lavish Grecian-style family bathroom includes a deep free-standing bath.
It’s the stunning swimming pool, overlooking the garden, that forms the leisure annexe, with an entry big enough to form a gym, three showers and a wc.. Attached accommodation has its own entrance, with a living and dining kitchen, two bedrooms and a shower.
Another log cabin annexe has a living and dining kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom with whirlpool bath and shower. .
The bungalow is close to amenities, with good transport links, and has a garage, a car port and parking spaces.
A home gym lies to the front, within a range of outbuildings, and the rear garden is lawned with a stone paved patio and pathways.
This property on Ackworth Road, Purston, Pontefract, is for sale with Richard Kendall estate agent, priced £1m. Call 01977 798844 for details.