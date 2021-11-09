See this very spacious bungalow with stunning gardens, for sale near Pontefract

With countryside all around, the high spec property on York Place in Low Ackworth has wrap-around gardens with lawns, mature trees and shrubs.

It also boasts a large integral double garage with utility space, and a long driveway with parking for several vehicles.

Cleverly designed with living space to one side of the bungalow, and a bedroom wing to the other, this home can accommodate a large family, with five double bedrooms.

These include a master suite with its own dressing room and en suite facility.

The impressive hallway has an added side entrance while the kitchen diner's bespoke fitted units are of solid oak with granite worktops.

A large living room with a bay window and a feature granite fireplace has French doors out to the gardens.

Adjacent is a bedroom that could serve equally well as a study, a cloakroom and WC.

A contemporary-style bathroom within the bedroom wing has both a bath and a separate shower cubicle, and there is a stylish en suite to the master bedroom that also has both facilities. This spacious bedroom has fitted wardrobes and a furnished dressing room.

The privacy of this bungalow’s location is one of its major plus points, with lawn and patio areas for sitting out during warmer months.

This York Place, Low Ackworth, property is for sale with Hunters, Castleford, priced £650,000. Call 01977 604600.

