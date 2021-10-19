Take a look inside this family home, for sale in a prime Castleford location

The house that is currently for sale on Ferrybridge Road, Castleford.

The house has two separate reception rooms, an en suite bathroom to the main bedroom, a good size garden and a detached garage with an additional car port.

Its accommodation briefly comprises an entrance vestibule, a spacious hallway and living room, a separate dining room, the modern dining kitchen, a rear porch, utility room and downstairs w.c..

A further hallway takes you down to the cellar. The first floor landing leads to four bedrooms, the main one having its own en suite shower room, in addition to the family bathroom.

Set within a generous size plot, the house has a large and enclosed, mainly lawned garden to the rear, with a driveway to the front and side that provides ample off street parking, along with the car port and garage.

The property is well placed for a wide range of amenities including local shops, schools, bus routes and the motorway network.

113 Ferrybridge Road, Castleford, WF10 4JR is for sale priced £425,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent. Call 01977 798844 for details.

Lounge with large windows and a feature fireplace.

A modern dining kitchen with integral oven.