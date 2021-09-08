There's a home cinema and two master bedrooms in this unique property, for sale near Pontefract

Skelton House, New Road, Old Snydale, WF7 6EZ

Set over three floors, the house has an impressive hallway from which stairs rise to the first floor.

A traditional style lounge has exposed wooden beams, and a brick fireplace.

The high specification breakfast kitchen includes a range of integrated Bosch appliances, with quartz work surfaces. And there is a separate utility room.

A modern, light dining room adds to facilities that include a family cinema room, ideal for cosy nights in through the winter months.

To the first floor is a master bedroom with a luxurious four-piece en suite bathroom, containing a full size bath and walk in shower.

Above are three further bedrooms, all good sized doubles, and two with fitted wardrobes.

A house bathroom has a white three-piece suite with tiled walls and floor.

Contemporary style open plan living...

Accessed via a spiral staircase from the main landing is a further master bedroom with Velux skylight windows and a porthole window with exceptional views. This too has an en suite shower room.

Skelton House, New Road, Old Snydale WF7 6EZ, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £765,000.

Call 01977 798844 for further details.

Beams and bricks add interest to the spacious lounge.