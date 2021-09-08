There's a home cinema and two master bedrooms in this unique property, for sale near Pontefract
This home presents a rare opportunity to live in modern comfort within a traditional style village.
Set over three floors, the house has an impressive hallway from which stairs rise to the first floor.
A traditional style lounge has exposed wooden beams, and a brick fireplace.
The high specification breakfast kitchen includes a range of integrated Bosch appliances, with quartz work surfaces. And there is a separate utility room.
A modern, light dining room adds to facilities that include a family cinema room, ideal for cosy nights in through the winter months.
To the first floor is a master bedroom with a luxurious four-piece en suite bathroom, containing a full size bath and walk in shower.
Above are three further bedrooms, all good sized doubles, and two with fitted wardrobes.
A house bathroom has a white three-piece suite with tiled walls and floor.
Accessed via a spiral staircase from the main landing is a further master bedroom with Velux skylight windows and a porthole window with exceptional views. This too has an en suite shower room.
Skelton House, New Road, Old Snydale WF7 6EZ, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £765,000.
Call 01977 798844 for further details.