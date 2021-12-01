This inviting home is for sale in a prime Wakefield location

Four impressive reception rooms and five bedrooms with fitted furniture form the main interior, with a bright and spacious dining kitchen that has a free standing breakfast bar and windows overlooking the attractive rear garden.

Its cream fronted units with Corian style worktops, link with a Smeg Range style cooker, and integrated appliances that include a Bosch microwave and warming drawer, full height fridge and freezers, plus a dishwasher.

There’s also a separate, fitted utility room.

Along with the central hallway is a large and lovely living room with a feature fireplace and two sets of French doors.

This is in addition to another family room and a cosy snug with French doors that lead outside, along with the formal dining room.

All five bedrooms are on the first floor, the master bedroom having an en suite shower room.

Two contemporary style house bathrooms serve the remaining bedrooms.

Lawned gardens are to front and rear of the house, the latter being large and enclosed, with a patio, trees, shrubs and flower beds.

With two driveways, the house has plenty of parking, and a double garage.

This home on Lovaine Grove, Sandal, Wakefield, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £700,000. Call 01924 291294 .

1. A spacious living room This contemporary style living space is bright and stylish. Photo Sales

2. A modern fitted kitchen This well equipped kitchen has a breakfast bar and spotlights to the ceiling. Photo Sales

3. A comfortable snug A warm and inviting space with patio doors that lead outside to the garden. Photo Sales

4. A formal dining room This room with a bay window has space for a large dining table and chairs. Photo Sales