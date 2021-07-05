This modern family home for sale in Hemsworth has beautiful gardens

With its own electric gate and driveway, it offers immaculate living space.

This includes a spacious entrance hall, and a bay windowed lounge with a stunning granite fireplace.

A separate sitting room has French doors out to the lawned garden, framed with trees.

The contemporary style kitchen is divided from an attractive garden room by a square arch: a dining room also has doors to the garden.

A study, utility room and guest cloakroom complete the ground floor.

On the first floor are four double bedrooms and the family bathroom with a roll-top bath.

The main bedroom has a modern en suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe. Another also has an en suite, while an L-shaped third bedroom has an adjoining office area.

There is parking space and a double garage. Extensive lawned gardens have a huge array of mature plants, trees and shrubs, with several seating areas.

Marsh Edge, 61A Station Road, Hemsworth WF9 5LN is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent priced £775,000.

Call 01977 798844 for more information.

