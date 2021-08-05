This village home of half a century, for sale near Normanton, was once part of a country estate

Once known as the Quarry Master’s House, it was also part of the Martin Frobisher Estate.

Now a home with many modern comforts, it has retained features such as exposed beams, timber mantles and exposed brickwork throughout.

There’s a hallway, and a focal point of the sitting room is its inset living flame gas fire with cast iron trim, tiled inlay, granite hearth and pine surround.

In the dining kitchen are high gloss units and a breakfast bar, while the beamed dining room has an exposed brick chimney breast with fireplace and multi fuel fire stove burner, with patio doors out to the rear garden.

A light and spacious lounge with French doors has a brick chimney breast with timber mantle.

Three bedrooms are on the first floor, with a luxurious bathroom that has a roll top cast-iron bath with chrome feet, and a double shower cubicle.

There is a driveway to both sides of the property, and a single garage with loft space. A south-westerly facing lawned garden and brick paved patio is to the rear.

The property on High Green Road, Normanton, is priced £450,000, with Chris North Properties Ltd, Normanton.

1. The breakfasting kitchen Fitted units maximise the space in this light and bright kitchen Buy photo

2. Dining room This beamed room has a lovely old fireplace and light flooding in from the large window. Buy photo

3. A spacious bedroom This double room with beamed ceiling has plenty of space for free standing furniture. Buy photo

4. A comfortable lounge A feature brick chimney breast with timber mantle adds interest to this room Buy photo