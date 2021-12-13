View this character stone cottage for sale in a village near Pontefract

The cottage for sale in the sought after village of Badsworth.

With a stylish interior that includes a wealth of original features, the property also has established gardens.

Its interior comprises a spacious living room with a lovely Yorkshire stone fireplace housing a cast iron multi fuel burning stove, a separate fitted kitchen and a dining room with a vaulted arched ceiling.

The first floor landing leads to two double bedrooms along with a contemporary style house bathroom that includes a bath with rainfall shower over.

Outside, there is an attractive garden to the front, sporting a lawn, a Yorkshire stone flagged patio and a large summer house, while to the rear is a walled courtyard garden.

Badsworth village is a sought after location with surrounding countryside, and a wealth of interesting properties.

It is within easy commuting distance of nearby town and city centres, and close to multiple amenities from local shops, to schools and public transport. Hemsworth Water Park, Nostell Priory and Brodsworth Hall and Gardens are all close by.

This property at 2 New Row, Badsworth, Pontefract WF9 1AH, is for sale priced £210,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent. Call 01977 798844.

An open plan kitchen of character within the cottage.

Exposed beams add to the rustic charm of the cottage.