This sizeable bungalow for sale in Darrington has a great location with views

Originally a three bedroom property, two bedrooms within the property are now combined to create one large master suite.

Situated within a cul-de-sac of similar properties, this home occupies a slightly elevated position that give it far reaching views.

Its entrance hall leads to a spacious front living room with two large picture windows to maximise the scenery.

An archway opens through to a kitchen fitted with Corian work top units and a breakfast bar, then an extended dining room with French doors out to the rear garden.

The sizeable master bedroom has fitted furniture, as does a second double bedroom, and a well appointed bathroom serves both.

There's a driveway with parking and a single garage, with a neat front garden. To the rear is a larger garden, mainly lawn with paved seating areas and a garden shed.

For more information about 16 Hillcroft Close, Darrington, Pontefract WF8 3BD, contact Richard Kendall Estate Agent on 01977 798844.

The bungalow is priced at £360,000.

