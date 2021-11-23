View this unique bungalow for sale in sought after village near Pontefract
This detached bungalow is finished to an excellent standard with an impressive level of attention to detail.
Originally a three bedroom property, two bedrooms within the property are now combined to create one large master suite.
Situated within a cul-de-sac of similar properties, this home occupies a slightly elevated position that give it far reaching views.
Its entrance hall leads to a spacious front living room with two large picture windows to maximise the scenery.
An archway opens through to a kitchen fitted with Corian work top units and a breakfast bar, then an extended dining room with French doors out to the rear garden.
The sizeable master bedroom has fitted furniture, as does a second double bedroom, and a well appointed bathroom serves both.
There's a driveway with parking and a single garage, with a neat front garden. To the rear is a larger garden, mainly lawn with paved seating areas and a garden shed.
For more information about 16 Hillcroft Close, Darrington, Pontefract WF8 3BD, contact Richard Kendall Estate Agent on 01977 798844.
The bungalow is priced at £360,000.
