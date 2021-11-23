View this unique bungalow for sale in sought after village near Pontefract

This detached bungalow is finished to an excellent standard with an impressive level of attention to detail.

This sizeable bungalow for sale in Darrington has a great location with views

Originally a three bedroom property, two bedrooms within the property are now combined to create one large master suite.

Situated within a cul-de-sac of similar properties, this home occupies a slightly elevated position that give it far reaching views.

Its entrance hall leads to a spacious front living room with two large picture windows to maximise the scenery.

An archway opens through to a kitchen fitted with Corian work top units and a breakfast bar, then an extended dining room with French doors out to the rear garden.

The sizeable master bedroom has fitted furniture, as does a second double bedroom, and a well appointed bathroom serves both.

There's a driveway with parking and a single garage, with a neat front garden. To the rear is a larger garden, mainly lawn with paved seating areas and a garden shed.

For more information about 16 Hillcroft Close, Darrington, Pontefract WF8 3BD, contact Richard Kendall Estate Agent on 01977 798844.

A light and spacious lounge with large picture windows.

The bungalow is priced at £360,000.

The modern, open plan kitchen through to dining area
A double bedroom within the bungalow, with garden views
