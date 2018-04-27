If you live in Leeds you can fly to these 15 amazing destinations in May for under £60

The weather in the UK is slowly improving, but if you’re bored of the same four walls and perhaps want to venture to somewhere with a warmer climate, then there are a wide variety of well-priced flights available in May from Leeds Bradford, Doncaster Sheffield and Manchester airport.
There are flights available to Venice and Milan, so if you want to explore the Italian way of life, this provides a great opportunity to do so.
The cities of Amsterdam, Brussels, Bratislava, Oslo and Cologne are all on the list, so there’s plenty of different destinations to tick off your bucket list, all for under £60.
Visit the historic city of Limoges or the beautiful city of Paris in order to experience the French culture or explore the streets and enjoy a pint of Guinness in Dublin or Shannon, two of Ireland’s most popular destinations.
Take in the Polish cities of Gdansk and Lublin or if you fancy a warmer destination, venture to the beautiful destination of Naples.
Whether you fancy some sun, a beach holiday or a city break, there’s something for everyone and all of these flights are £60 or less, meaning you don’t have to break the bank to have a last minute jaunt abroad.
Flights from Leeds Bradford Airport
Limoges, France
Return flight with Ryanair to Limoges for just £36 from Leeds Bradford Airport.
Flight times:
Thursday May 10 06:20 (LBA)- 09:15 (LIG) 1hr 55 direct
Thursday May 17 09:40 (LIG)- 10:30 (LBA) 1hr 50 direct
Venice, Italy
Return flight to Venice with Ryanair for just £36 from Leeds Bradford Airport.
Flight times:
Tuesday May 8: 07:20 (LBA)- 10:35 (TSF) 2hr 15 direct
Tuesday May 15: 11:00 (TSF)- 12:20 (LBA) 2hr 20 direct
Dublin, Ireland
Return flight to Dublin with Ryanair for just £32 from Leeds Bradford Airport.
Flight times:
Tuesday May 15: 17:35 9LBA)- 18:35 (DUB) 1hr direct
Tuesday May 22: 16:05 (DUB)- 17:10 (LBA) 1hr 05 direct
Gdansk, Poland
Return flight to Gdansk with Ryanair for just £45 from Leeds Bradford Airport.
Flights times:
Thursday May 31: 11:05 (LBA)- 14:25 (GDN) 2hr 20 direct
Thursday June 7: 14:50 (GDN)- 16:10 (LBA) 2hr 20 direct
Bratislava, Slovakia
Return flight to Bratislava with Ryanair for just £41 from Leeds Bradford Airport.
Flight times:
Monday May 7: 16:55 (LBA)- 20:20 (BTS) 2hr 25 direct
Monday May 14: 20:45 (BTS)- 22:10 (LBA) 2hr 25 direct
Flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport
Dublin, Ireland
Return flight to Dublin with Flybe for just £55 from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Flight times:
Tuesday May 15: 07:00 (DSA)- 08:05 (DUB) 1hr 05 direct
Saturday May 19: 08:35 (DUB)- 09:35 (LBA) 1hr direct
Naples, Italy
Return flight to Naples with TUI for just £39 from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Flight times:
Monday May 7: 06:45 (DSA)- 10:35 (NAP) 2hr 50 direct
Monday May 21: 11:40 (NAP)- 13:50 (LBA) 3hr 10 direct
Paris, France
One way flight to Paris with Flybe for just £30 from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Flight times:
Thursday May 17: 06:55 (DSA)- 09:30 (CDG) 1hr 35 direct
Amsterdam, Netherlands
One way flight to Amsterdam with Flybe for just £30 from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Flight times:
Tuesday May 15: 15:05 (DSA)- 17:20 (AMS) 1hr 15 direct
Lublin, Poland
One way flight to Lublin with Wizz Air for just £25 from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Flight times:
Monday May 21: 21:30 (DSA)- 00:55+1 (LUZ) 2hr 25 direct
Flights from Manchester Airport
Cologne, Germany
Return flight to Cologne with Ryanair for just £25 from Manchester airport.
Flight times:
Wednesday May 16: 09:00 (MAN)- 11:35 (CGN) 1hr 35 direct
Wednesday May 23: 07:55 (CGN)- 08:35 (MAN) 1hr 40 direct
Shannon, Ireland
Return flight to Shannon with Ryanair for just £25 from Manchester airport.
Flight times:
Monday May 7 : 08:45 (MAN)- 09:55 (SNN) 1hr 10 direct
Monday May 14- 07:10 (SNN)- 08:20 (MAN) 1hr 10 direct
Brussels, Belgium
Return flight to Brussels with Ryanair for just £33 from Manchester airport.
Flight times
Tuesday May 15: 07:50 (MAN)- 10:15 (CRL) 1hr 25 direct
Tuesday May: 07:00 (CRL)-07:25 (MAN) 1hr 25 direct
Oslo, Norway
Return flight to Oslo with Ryanair for just £40 from Manchester airport.
Flight times:
Thursday May 3: 18:35 (MAN)- 21:30 (TRF) 1hr 55 direct
Monday May 7: 21:50 (TRF)- 22:50 (MAN) 2hr direct
Milan, Italy
Return flight to Milan with Ryanair for just £41 from Manchester airport.
Flight times:
Tuesday May 15: 18:30 (MAN)- 21:45 (BGY) 2hr 15 direct
Tuesday May 22: 22:10 (BGY)- 23:25 (MAN) 2hr 15 direct