Easter Festival at Farmer Copleys, 2019.

In pictures: Families flock to Farmer Copleys' Easter Festival in Pontefract

Hundreds of families have joined the Easter Festival at Farmer Copleys this week.

The family farm offered the chance to hold live chicks, lamb demonstrations and an Easter egg trail, led by Jasper the Easter Bunny, to help families get into the Easter mood. Can you spot anyone you know in the photos below?

Heather Copley gave lamb demonstrations, offering visitors the chance to learn about and stroke the young animals.

1. Lambing

Heather Copley gave lamb demonstrations, offering visitors the chance to learn about and stroke the young animals.
John Clifton
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Guests were also invited to hold baby chicks (with supervision from staff, of course!)

2. New friends

Guests were also invited to hold baby chicks (with supervision from staff, of course!)
John Clifton
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Farmer Copleys is a working farm, and many of their animals were on display at the festival.
Farmer Copleys is a working farm, and many of their animals were on display at the festival.
John Clifton
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
These chickens enjoyed the festivities at Farmer Copleys.

4. Festive fowl

These chickens enjoyed the festivities at Farmer Copleys.
John Clifton
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3