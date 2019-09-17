Look inside to see what this three-bedroomed home in Featherstone, priced at £130,00, can offer..

Within a handy location, close to all local amenities, is this end town house that has a great deal to offer.

Superbly appointed throughout , the three bedroomed property benefits from off street parking space, and a good sized garden to the rear, which is perfect for those who like to spend some time outside, or to entertain.With UPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout, the accommodation in the house briefly comprises an entrance hall, a comfortable lounge, and a stunning contemporary dining kitchen on the ground floor.

Leading from the first floor landing are three bedrooms and the modern family bathroom.

Outside, there is a lawned garden and driveway to the front, with parking for two vehicles, while to the rear, there is the sizeable lawned garden ideal for sharing time with family or friends.

Shops, schools, bus routes and excellent access to the motorway network is close at hand, making this an ideal home for the professional couple or growing family.

An early viewing is highly recommended by the agent to fully appreciate the quality of the accommodation that is on offer.