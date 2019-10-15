McDonald's plan for self-service machines and children's play area at Wakefield branch

McDonald's have applied for permission to refurbish one of their restaurants in Wakefield.

The fast food chain wants to put self-service machines in at its Dewsbury Road branch.

The machines have become commonplace in most McDonald's, allowing customers to order their own food at the tap of a finger.

The company also wants to build a small indoor play area for children, as part of a proposed extension to the branch.

They've applied to Wakefield Council's licensing team for permission to make the improvements.

Members of the public have until November 1 to make comments relating to the application.

The local authority will then decide whether or not to grant permission.

These can be made here https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/business/licensing-and-trading/current-licensing-applications

Local Democracy Reporting Service