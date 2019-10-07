Indian food

National Curry Week: The 19 best places for a curry in Wakefield according to Just Eat

It's National Curry Week, so what better way to celebrate that to treat yourself to a delicious masala, korma or, if you're daring, a vindaloo.

And to help you decide where to visit or call for a takeaway, we've complied a list of the best places in Wakefield - according to customer ratings on Just Eat. Is your favourite on the list?

213 Canal Lane, Stanley, WF3 4EA.

1. Balti Hut

549 Aberford Road, Stanley, WF3 4AH.

2. Amirah Spice Stanley Ltd

4 Cobham Parade, Wakefield, WF1 2DY.

3. Meghna

134 Kirkgate, Wakefield, WF1 1TS.

4. Rice & Spice

