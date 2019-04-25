New bar plans for former Beer Exchange

A former pub in the middle of Wakefield city centre could re-open again as another bar.

The Beer Exchange on The Bullring closed last summer due to falling trade and the premises have been left empty since.

But an application has been placed in the window for an establishment to sell alcohol again, allowing live and recorded music, which could open until 12.30am.

The plans have been submitted by a Mr Dean Lyth.

The Beer Exchange had been run by leading figure of Wakefield BID (Business Improvement District), David Owens.

Opened in late 2015, he wanted to capitalise on the growing interest in real and craft beer.

However, in a blunt statement placed online last year, he said rent was outweighing income and they had little choice but to force the bar’s closure.