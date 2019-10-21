New Mediterranean restaurant may open in Pontefract in place of Crawshaws Butchers shop

A new restaurant selling Mediterranean dishes could soon be opening in Pontefract.

Plans have been submitted for a new continental diner, which would open in the unit vacated by a former butcher shop on Stuart Road.

Under the proposals which have been put forward, the restaurant would serve a mixture of sandwiches, teas and coffees, hot meals and alcohol.

Members of the public are now able to offer their views on the application in Wakefield Council's planning applications portal.

The local authority will then decide whether or not to give planning permission to the venture.

A statement put forward by an architecture company dealing with the application says: "The proposal is for the creation of a restaurant serving hot food.

"The restaurant menu would be Mediterranean style dishes like pasta, salad, meats and pizzas.

"Hot drinks, sandwiches and snacks would also be available in the day as a cafe type menu.

"The style and the decoration of the restaurant would be done to a very good standard.

"A bar is also proposed, which will require a separate licensing application."

The Stuart Road venue has been empty since January this year, when Crawshaws Butchers' Pontefract business closed due to financial troubles.

Local Democracy Reporting Service