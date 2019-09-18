New sports bar with lounge area proposed for Pontefract

A brand new sports bar could be set to open in Pontefract.

A new company, Dixon Entertainment/Media Ltd, wants to open a premises called Liquid Spirit, on Wakefield Road in the town.

It has applied for a licence to serve alcohol between midday and 1am, seven days a week, and permission to play recorded music from 11pm until midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

On its application to Wakefield Council, Dixon Entertainment says the premises would consist of two rooms, which would be a sports bar and a lounge bar.

According to Companies House, the business was set up by broadcaster Dale Dixon in July and is registered to an address in Kinsley.

Members of the public have until this Thursday, September 19 to offer Wakefield Council their opinions about the prospect of the bar.

Local Democracy Reporting Service