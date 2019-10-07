Oktoberfest to arrive in Ossett

A family event that will get you into the festive spirit is coming to Ossett.

And organisers of Oktoberfest are hoping it will attract people to find out what the town has to offer.

There will be live entertainment plus food and drink from around the world on offer in the precinct.

The event has been organised by Bistro 42 and Squires Family Deli.

Debbie Squires said: "We are aiming to bring people in from further afield to get them to see what our town has to offer.

"The event has been organised as something for the community to enjoy."

Multiple food stalls will be available.

All the money raised will go to the cost of the event.

Andrew Taylor from Bistro 42 said he had noticed the success of similar events around Yorkshire and decided to bring it to Ossett.

He said: “We hope people will attend and support us and all the people who have contributed and helped out with the event."

He also said there had been a lot of interest in the event and if it is if successful it will become an annual event.

Oktoberfest takes place at Ossett Market Place between 10am and 6pm on Saturday, October 19