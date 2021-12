Wakefield Weekly: 15 of your best photos taken in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Christmas Lights Switch On: Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford to Light Up for Christmas with fun family events

News you can trust since 1880

From the heights of the old Prince of Wales Mine, Pontefract

All Saints Church taken from the grounds of Pontefract Castle

All Saints Church from Lock Lane, Castleford

Post your photos on our Facebook or Twitter pages, or email your submissions to [email protected]