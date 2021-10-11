Spooky Halloween fun for all the family in Wakefield this half term

From October 18 to November 7, children can become explorers and set off on a spooky trek to find a trail of dancing, life-sized skeletons which will appear across the district.

Just download the FREE Love Exploring App www.wakefield.gov.uk/loveexploring and get hunting!

Families can also celebrate the 20th anniversary of the spellbinding Room on the Broom story book by going on an adventure trail around Anglers Country Park.

Wakefield Council is planning some spooky Halloween fun to help keep children and families entertained during the half-term holidays.

Based on the bestselling book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler - help the witch find animals to take a ride on her broomstick. The adventure trail has been revisited with new characters added and refreshed.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We know that it can be difficult to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays, that’s why we’ve put together these fun Halloween activities that the whole family can enjoy, whilst getting active and exploring our wonderful district.”

The skeleton trail can be found AT Pugneys Country Park, Normanton, Wakefield, South Elmsall, Pontefract, Castleford and Ossett.

Room on the Broom activity packs can be purchased from the Anglers Country Park Visitor Centre for £2. From the centre - follow the trail, find sculptures, look for animal footprints, trace rubbings and have fun doing activities along the way.

The trail is a circular route around the lake and is accessible by foot, cycle, buggy or wheelchair.