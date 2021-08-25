You've been out and about in Wakefield this week taking some stunning photos.

Wakefield Weekly: 14 of your best photos taken in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in the last week

Come rain or shine (and we've had it all over the past week) there have been some exciting photo opportunities in Wakefield this week as the district's photographers headed out to capture the last few weeks of summer on film.

By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 10:56 am

From nature and raindrops to pets and hot air balloons, there were dozens shared with us. Here are just a few.

Fancy yourself a bit of a photographer and want to see your photos featured in print?

Email your best snaps to [email protected] or use #WakefieldWeekly on social media for a chance to see your photos in the paper.

1. Beautiful nature

Sue Billcliffe said:"Even with a piece missing the butterfly is still lovely."

Photo: Sue Billcliffe

Photo Sales

2. Raindrops

Nicola Lee took this photo of raindrops are Walton.

Photo: Nicola Lee

Photo Sales

3. Nature

Joanne L Carter took her photo at Sharlston Dam.

Photo: Joanne L Carter

Photo Sales

4.

Steve Turner shared his photo, saying: "Dont you hate it when your horn doesn't work?"

Photo: Steve Turner

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4