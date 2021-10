Halloween in Pontefract and Castleford: Here are 26 photos of your spooky pumpkins, costumes and decorations

Here's how Halloween decorations could land homeowners and tenants fines up to £5,000

News you can trust since 1880

Nicola Lee's picture of the Wakefield clock tower.

Nicola Lee snapped a squirrel just about to make a jump to the trees.

Sue Billcliffe's photo taken at Anglers Country Park.

Sue Billcliffe took this photo of the bridge at Newmillerdam.

Post your photos with the hashtag #WakefieldWeekly, or email your submissions to [email protected] with the subject line Wakefield Weekly .

Want to be featured in future weeks?