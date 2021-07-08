Your chance to learn to fly a model plane

Some of the 130 models that were brought along to an earlier event photo credit: Shaun Garrity

Hosted by Pontefract And District Aeromodellers (PANDAS), it is hoped the event will forge better links between the member clubs of the British Model Flying Association (BMFA) in the area and encourage people to fly legally and take up the hobby.

The event is open to both BMFA members and the public who are are invited to go along and try their hand at flying using a dual control model plane.

Saurday’s programme begins at 10am and there will be a Swapmeet on Sunday morning from 8.30am.

The event will also include fixed wing trial flights; helicopters and multi rotors and control line flying.

Martin Lynn, chairman of PANDAS said: "The club has flown in Pontefract park for over 50 years.

"Many people own drones today and fly them illegally. Some know full well they are breaking the law, but for most it is the fact they have no idea about the rules and regulations.

"We are hoping in part, through this event and other similar events up and down the country, we can try and educate any drone flyers to fly lawfully."