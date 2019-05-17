Pirates, fairground rides, stalls and singers - two weeks of jam packed FREE fun for all the family

If you're looking for something to do over the next couple of weeks why not visit one of the district's six local markets as part of Love Your Local Market fortnight?

From today (May 17) to May 31, the council’s markets – Castleford, Pontefract, South Elmsall, Normanton, Ossett and Wakefield – are hosting a packed programme of free fun activities and entertainment for all to enjoy.

Activities include live singers, healthy recipe demonstrations, an arts and crafts workshop and knit and natter sessions.

There’s also plenty to keep the kids entertained including face painters, balloon modelling, a circus workshop, bouncy castles, fairground rides and more.

The markets offer a wide range of stalls including fruit and vegetables, delicatessens, fishmongers, butchers, along with babywear, carpets and curtains, cosmetics, jewellery, greetings cards, household goods, and fancy dress – so you’re guaranteed to find something for you.

You can also grab a bite to eat at one of the many cafes.

Love Your Market events are on at the following times and locations. Activities vary across our six markets and are subject to change.

Today (May 17)

Castleford Market: Singer - 3 half-hour performances.

Wakefield: Craft stalls.

Ossett: Craft stalls.

South Elmsall: Healthy eating team – recipe demonstration .

Saturday May 18

Pontefract: Craft stalls, youth market, face painter, balloon modeller.

Castleford: Bouncy castle, youth market, face painter.

Wakefield: Rapide brothers - circus element, singer TBC.

South Elmsall: Preloved market, youth market, face painter.

Normanton: TBC.

Monday May 20

Castleford: Healthy eating team – recipe demonstration .

Tuesday May 21

Pontefract: Coffee and Tea Day – Free coffee or tea voucher system for customers to use in the 2 cafes,

Castleford: Coffee and Tea Day – Free coffee or tea voucher system for customers to use in the 4 cafes,

Ossett: Singer - 3 half-hour performances, craft market,

South Elmsall: Table top sale, Upton Community centre holding Knit and Natter group,

Wednesday May 22

Pontefract: Healthy eating team – recipe demonstration. Singer TBC.

Thursday May 23

Castleford: Craft stalls, Singer TBC.

Wakefield: Singer - 3 half-hour performances.

Friday May 24

Ossett: Singer - 3 half-hour performances.

South Elmsall: Singer TBC.

Saturday May 25

Pontefract: Youth market, Face painter and balloon modeller, circus workshop.

Castleford: Youth Market, Rapide Brothers - Circus element.

Wakefield: Craft stalls, Youth market, owl display TBC.

South Elmsall: Youth Market, Fun day – children's games, Pirate gold digging interactive activity.

Tuesday May 28

Ossett: Arts and craft workshop.

South Elmsall: Healthy eating team – recipe demonstration, Clowns walkabout.

Wednesday May 29

Pontefract: Rapide Brothers clowns, Healthy eating team – recipe demonstration, Sand art TBC .

Thursday May 30

Castleford: Craft stalls outdoor, arts and craft workshop indoors.

Wakefield: Healthy eating team – recipe demonstration TBC.

Friday May 31

Pontefract: Fair ground ride - Teacups ride.

Castleford: Rapide Brothers clowns, Face painting, sandart TBC.

Wakefield: Pirate gold digging interactive activity.

Ossett: Face painter and Balloon modeller.

South Elmsall: Face painter.