Revealed: The 39 Wakefield takeaways with a food hygiene rating of two or less

These are all the takeaways in the Wakefield district that have been awarded a hygiene rating of two or lower in their most recent inspection, as of October 3, 2019. For more information, visit the Food Standards Agency website.

1. Pizza Man 1A Talbot Street, Normanton. Rated: 2, improvement necessary. Date of inspection: 18 March, 2019

76 Westgate, Wakefield. Rated: 2, improvement necessary. Date of inspection: 16 May 2019

3. Bilal's Spice 18 Beancroft Road, Castleford. Rated: 2, improvement necessary. Date of inspection: 31 July 2018

4. Darnley Fisheries 96 Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield. Rated: 2, improvement necessary. Date of inspection: 10 October 2019

