Revealed: The 39 Wakefield takeaways with a food hygiene rating of two or less
From Chinese to Indian to Fish and Chips, we all love a good takeaway. But how does your favourite rate on food hygiene?
These are all the takeaways in the Wakefield district that have been awarded a hygiene rating of two or lower in their most recent inspection, as of October 3, 2019. For more information, visit the Food Standards Agency website.
1. Pizza Man
1A Talbot Street, Normanton. Rated: 2, improvement necessary. Date of inspection: 18 March, 2019