These are all the takeaways in the Wakefield district that have been awarded a hygiene rating of two or lower in their most recent inspection.

Revealed: The 39 Wakefield takeaways with a food hygiene rating of two or less

From Chinese to Indian to Fish and Chips, we all love a good takeaway. But how does your favourite rate on food hygiene?

These are all the takeaways in the Wakefield district that have been awarded a hygiene rating of two or lower in their most recent inspection, as of October 3, 2019. For more information, visit the Food Standards Agency website.

1A Talbot Street, Normanton. Rated: 2, improvement necessary. Date of inspection: 18 March, 2019

1. Pizza Man

76 Westgate, Wakefield. Rated: 2, improvement necessary. Date of inspection: 16 May 2019
18 Beancroft Road, Castleford. Rated: 2, improvement necessary. Date of inspection: 31 July 2018

3. Bilal's Spice

96 Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield. Rated: 2, improvement necessary. Date of inspection: 10 October 2019

4. Darnley Fisheries

